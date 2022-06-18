Bengaluru 24x7 Rule: Youth Welcome Nightlife, Elders Oppose Late-Night Haunts
Young people in Bengaluru speak to The Quint about their nightlife expectations.
Reporter/Producer: Ananth Shreyas
Video Editor: Abhishek Sharma
The Labour department in Karnataka has allowed retailers and shops with more than 10 employees to be open 24x7. The decision was taken up to help businesses and labourers overcome the economic distress caused by COVID-19 lockdown.
The youth in Bengaluru have welcomed the decision. However, Resident Welfare Associations in the city have opposed the move citing reasons of disturbance, pollution, and crime.
Bengaluru Youth Welcome 24x7 Rule
Many young people in Bengaluru have welcomed the move and called the government circular a step towards progress. Speaking to The Quint about the issue, Bengaluru resident and a creative designer, Chandan Bilgunda said, “For a true blue Bengalurian like me this is delightful news. Since the past 30 years, Bengaluru has grown into a truly global city from being a provincial Indian town. This decision will leapfrog Bengaluru into a truly global and commercial city.”
The Hoteliers Association, which has been writing to the city police seeking permission to open their restaurants 24x7, too has welcomed the move.
“We have had a positive meeting with the officials and have got permission to open restaurants till 1 am, which is as per the 2016 order,” said Bruhat Bengaluru Hotel Association President PC Rao. While the police have confirmed that the 2016 order will be implemented, no clarity was given on whether shops would be allowed to open round the clock.
Tourists and professionals visiting Bengaluru whom The Quint spoke to suggested having a 24x7 district, a dedicated space for shops and other retailers to keep businesses open the whole day.
Residents Welfare Associations Oppose Move
However, the Residents Welfare Associations in the city, particularly the residents of Indira Nagar, have raised concerns about rising noise pollution and criminal activity and have objected to pubs and restaurants mushrooming in the city.
One of the residents told The Quint that the government should rollback the circular, alleging that it was the liquor vendors and alcohol dispensers who wanted to open shops 24x7 and not breakfast joints and other shops.
“This is moving Bengaluru in the wrong direction; particularly residential areas are moving in the wrong direction. We need to figure out how to stop this. Medical establishments and petrol bunks are fine. But I don’t see any reason behind opening bars, pubs, and restaurants,” said Ashok Sharath, a member of the Indira Nagar Residents Welfare Association.
The hotel association questioned the police as to why their businesses are not being given permission to open through the night. Meanwhile, the police department has claimed shortage of staff as a hinderance to give permission for businesses to be open 24x7.
