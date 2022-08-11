Communal Clashes Kill Two in Karnataka's Koppal, Six Injured

Communal clashes in Karnataka’s Koppal on Thursday, 11 August, led to the deaths of two people while six were critically injured.

Koppal Superintendent of Police Arunangshu Giri said that the two deceased were identified as Pasha Veli and Venkappa. He added that all the injured are currently receiving treatment.

While there are claims that the violence ensued due to an interfaith love affair, the police are currently investigating and have not confirmed why the incident occurred.