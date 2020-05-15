No Social Distancing: Thousands Gather for Village Fair in K’taka
In total neglect of social distancing norms to curb the spread of COVID-19, thousands of villagers of Kolagondanahalli in Ramanagara, on the outskirts of Bengaluru, gathered for a village fair on Thursday, 14 May.
Permission for the religious gathering was reportedly granted by the Panchayat development officer NC Kalmatta, according to news agency ANI. The officer has been since suspended by the Ramanagara Deputy Commissioner following a report by the tehsildar.
Ramanagara is presently a green zone, as per government data.
The gathering in honour of goddess Maramma was reportedly attended by thousands of people, standing close together with no regard for social distancing norms. No masks were seen in the footage from the event, as villagers carried thalis with offerings to the deity.
Recently, hundreds gathered in Madhya Pradesh’s Sagar district on Monday, 11 May, to celebrate the arrival of a Jain monk, despite MP being one of the worst-hit states by the coronavirus.
In Karnataka, 987 cases of COVID-19 have been reported so far, with 35 deaths. The state government on Thursday, sent back returnees to Karnataka back to Delhi, after they refused to enter institutional quarantine, and made a fuss at the Bengaluru city railway station.
