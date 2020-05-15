No Social Distancing: Thousands Gather for Village Fair in K’taka

In total neglect of social distancing norms to curb the spread of COVID-19, thousands of villagers of Kolagondanahalli in Ramanagara, on the outskirts of Bengaluru, gathered for a village fair on Thursday, 14 May.

Permission for the religious gathering was reportedly granted by the Panchayat development officer NC Kalmatta, according to news agency ANI. The officer has been since suspended by the Ramanagara Deputy Commissioner following a report by the tehsildar.

Ramanagara is presently a green zone, as per government data.

The gathering in honour of goddess Maramma was reportedly attended by thousands of people, standing close together with no regard for social distancing norms. No masks were seen in the footage from the event, as villagers carried thalis with offerings to the deity.