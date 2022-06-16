K'taka MLC Polls: BJP, Cong Win 1 Teachers' Seat Each, Counting on for Other 2

The elections to the four seats of the Upper House of Karnataka Legislature were necessitated as the term of BJP's Nirani Hanamant Rudrappa (N-W Graduates') and JD(S)' K T Srikante Gowda (S-Graduates'), BJP's Arun Shahpur (N-W Teachers') and JD(S)' Basavaraj Horatti (W-Teachers') are coming to an end on 4 July.

It is a major setback for JD(S) as with the two seats it had won last time, the party has lost West Teachers' and is on the verge of losing South Graduates' constituency.