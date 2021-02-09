BJP Bares JD(S) Support, Elects Horatti as Karnataka LC Chairman

Congress, which has been alleging that the BJP has got to its ally, the JD(S), staged a protest in the well of the House right before the elections were held.

The party, however, did not field a candidate from its side for the post.

A source in Karnataka Congress told The Quint, “We have been saying that the BJP has taken over the JD(S). Now that the BJP did not field a candidate for the chairman’s post, it has become clear that they wanted Horatti to win.”

The leader did not answer why the Congress did not field its MLC candidate Naseer Ahmed for the post.