Karnataka Cong-JD(S) Silent Over Hijab As BJP-SDPI Gets Coastal Support

On 16 March, Islamic organisation Imarat-e-Shariah called for a statewide bandh in Karnataka to protest the Karnataka High Court verdict banning hijab in educational institutions in Karnataka. The bandh call gathered a lukewarm response, with just one political outfit – Social Democratic Party of India – offering its support.

While the High Court order is expected to affect educational prospects of several Muslim women students of the state, as they are left to choose between the hijab and their education, the Opposition in Karnataka – Indian National Congress and Janata Dal (Secular) – has maintained a studied silence. Why?

The hijab controversy has resulted in further consolidation of support for Hindu rightwing organisations that power the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) in coastal Karnataka, senior leaders of the parties said. Moreover, both the Congress and JD(S) are keeping a close watch on the rise of SDPI and its parent outfit – Popular Front of India (PFI) – in the region.