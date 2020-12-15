Karnataka Council Adjourned After BJP, Cong & JD(S) Leaders Clash

The Karnataka Legislative Council on Tuesday, 15 December, was adjourned indefinitely soon after it began a day-long session amid ruckus.

High drama erupted in the Council after the Deputy Chairman, a member of JD(S), occupied the chair before Chairman K Prathapachandra Shetty could enter the House and do so.

BJP members reportedly prevented the Chairman from chairing the one-day session, while Congress members in the House evicted the Deputy Chairman from the chair.