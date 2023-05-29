ADVERTISEMENT

Karnataka CM Incharge of Finance Ministry: Who's Handling What in New Cabinet?

The Karnataka government has a 32-member Cabinet. Here's the full list of ministers and their portfolios.

The various positions held by ministers in the Cabinet of the newly elected Karnataka government has been finalised.

Top brass: Chief Minister Siddaramaiah will also act as the finance minister of the state, according to a notification dated Sunday, 28 May.

  • Additionally, the CM will be incharge of Cabinet Affairs, Department Personnel and Administrative Reforms, Intelligence, Information, IT and BT, Infrastructure Development as well as other unallocated portfolios.

Second-in-command: Deputy CM DK Shivakumar will have the all-important job of overseeing Bengaluru's development via departments such as the Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP) and more.

  • He has also been appointed as the irrigation minister.

Why it matters: Bengaluru's roadways and infrastructure came under scrutiny recently after a techie allegedly died from being trapped in a waterlogged underpass. What's more, city municipal elections are also due shortly.

Divvying it up: The other ministers in the 32-member Cabinet have been appointed in the following capacities:

  1. G Parameshwara: Home Ministry (excluding intelligence)

  2. Dinesh Gundu Rao: Health and Family Welfare

  3. HK Patil: Law and Parliamentary Affairs, Legislation and Tourism

  4. MB Patil: Large and Medium Industries

  5. KJ George: Energy

  6. KH Muniyappa: Food and Civil Supplies and Consumer Affairs

  7. Ramalinga Reddy: Transport and Muzrai

  8. HC Mahadevappa: Social Welfare

  9. Satish Jarakiholi: Public Works

  10. Krishna Byregowda: Revenue

  11. Priyank Kharge: Rural Development and Panchayati Raj

  12. Shivanand Patil: Textiles, Sugarcane Development and the Directorate of Sugar, Agricultural Marketing from the Cooperation department.

  13. BZ Zameer Ahmed Khan: Housing, Wakf and Minority Welfare

  14. Sharanabasappa Darshanapur: Small Scale Industries and Public Enterprises

  15. Eshwar Khandre: Forest, Ecology and Environment

  16. N Cheluvarayaswamy: Agriculture, Mines and Geology

  17. SS Mallikarjun: Horticulture

  18. Rahim Khan: Municipal Administration and Haj

  19. Santosh S Lad: Labour

  20. Laxmi R Hebbalkar: Women and Child Development, Disabled and Senior Citizens Empowerment

  21. Sharanaprakash Rudrappa Patil: Medical Education and Skill Development

  22. RB Timmapur: Excise

  23. K Venkatesh: Animal Husbandry and Sericulture

  24. Shivaraj Tangadagi: Backward Class, Kannada and Culture

  25. D Sudhakar: Planning and Statistics

  26. B Nagendra: Youth Services, Sports and ST Welfare

  27. KN Rajanna: Co-operation

  28. Suresha BS: Urban Development and Town Planning

  29. Mankal Vaidya: Fisheries and Ports, Inland Transport

  30. Madhu Bangarappa: Primary and Secondary Education

  31. MC Sudhakar: Higher Education

  32. NS Boseraju: Minor Irrigation, Science and Technology

The story so far: The Congress gained a majority of the seats (135) in the elections for the 224-member legislative Assembly that was held on 10 May. Meanwhile, the incumbent Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) bagged 66 seats while Janata Dal (Secular) won in 19 seats.

  • Eight ministers were sworn-in, along with Chief Minister Siddaramaiah and Deputy Chief Minister DK Shivakumar, in Bengaluru's Kanteerava Stadium on 20 May.

  • After extensive deliberations, the chief minister added 24 more elected MLAs to his Cabinet. They were subsequently sworn in on Saturday, 27 May.

