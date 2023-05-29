Karnataka CM Incharge of Finance Ministry: Who's Handling What in New Cabinet?

The various positions held by ministers in the Cabinet of the newly elected Karnataka government has been finalised.

Top brass: Chief Minister Siddaramaiah will also act as the finance minister of the state, according to a notification dated Sunday, 28 May.

Additionally, the CM will be incharge of Cabinet Affairs, Department Personnel and Administrative Reforms, Intelligence, Information, IT and BT, Infrastructure Development as well as other unallocated portfolios.

Second-in-command: Deputy CM DK Shivakumar will have the all-important job of overseeing Bengaluru's development via departments such as the Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP) and more.