Karnataka CM Incharge of Finance Ministry: Who's Handling What in New Cabinet?

The various positions held by ministers in the Cabinet of the newly elected Karnataka government has been finalised.
Top brass: Chief Minister Siddaramaiah will also act as the finance minister of the state, according to a notification dated Sunday, 28 May.
Additionally, the CM will be incharge of Cabinet Affairs, Department Personnel and Administrative Reforms, Intelligence, Information, IT and BT, Infrastructure Development as well as other unallocated portfolios.
Second-in-command: Deputy CM DK Shivakumar will have the all-important job of overseeing Bengaluru's development via departments such as the Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP) and more.
He has also been appointed as the irrigation minister.
Why it matters: Bengaluru's roadways and infrastructure came under scrutiny recently after a techie allegedly died from being trapped in a waterlogged underpass. What's more, city municipal elections are also due shortly.
Divvying it up: The other ministers in the 32-member Cabinet have been appointed in the following capacities:
G Parameshwara: Home Ministry (excluding intelligence)
Dinesh Gundu Rao: Health and Family Welfare
HK Patil: Law and Parliamentary Affairs, Legislation and Tourism
MB Patil: Large and Medium Industries
KJ George: Energy
KH Muniyappa: Food and Civil Supplies and Consumer Affairs
Ramalinga Reddy: Transport and Muzrai
HC Mahadevappa: Social Welfare
Satish Jarakiholi: Public Works
Krishna Byregowda: Revenue
Priyank Kharge: Rural Development and Panchayati Raj
Shivanand Patil: Textiles, Sugarcane Development and the Directorate of Sugar, Agricultural Marketing from the Cooperation department.
BZ Zameer Ahmed Khan: Housing, Wakf and Minority Welfare
Sharanabasappa Darshanapur: Small Scale Industries and Public Enterprises
Eshwar Khandre: Forest, Ecology and Environment
N Cheluvarayaswamy: Agriculture, Mines and Geology
SS Mallikarjun: Horticulture
Rahim Khan: Municipal Administration and Haj
Santosh S Lad: Labour
Laxmi R Hebbalkar: Women and Child Development, Disabled and Senior Citizens Empowerment
Sharanaprakash Rudrappa Patil: Medical Education and Skill Development
RB Timmapur: Excise
K Venkatesh: Animal Husbandry and Sericulture
Shivaraj Tangadagi: Backward Class, Kannada and Culture
D Sudhakar: Planning and Statistics
B Nagendra: Youth Services, Sports and ST Welfare
KN Rajanna: Co-operation
Suresha BS: Urban Development and Town Planning
Mankal Vaidya: Fisheries and Ports, Inland Transport
Madhu Bangarappa: Primary and Secondary Education
MC Sudhakar: Higher Education
NS Boseraju: Minor Irrigation, Science and Technology
The story so far: The Congress gained a majority of the seats (135) in the elections for the 224-member legislative Assembly that was held on 10 May. Meanwhile, the incumbent Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) bagged 66 seats while Janata Dal (Secular) won in 19 seats.
Eight ministers were sworn-in, along with Chief Minister Siddaramaiah and Deputy Chief Minister DK Shivakumar, in Bengaluru's Kanteerava Stadium on 20 May.
After extensive deliberations, the chief minister added 24 more elected MLAs to his Cabinet. They were subsequently sworn in on Saturday, 27 May.
