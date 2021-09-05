'The Gauri Lankesh I Knew Would've Backed Farmers, Opposed CAA': Kavitha Lankesh

If she were alive today, I am sure, Gauri would have had a set of dentures put in. She used to be so tense most times that when she slept she would grind her teeth, loudly and restlessly.

The dentist had given a plastic guard to protect her teeth from wear and tear. In deep sleep, she would spit these out to continue gnawing her teeth, relentlessly.

Gauri Lankesh, grinding her teeth at the state of affairs in India, is how I picture her, four years after her assassination. I am Kavitha Lankesh, the sister Gauri left behind to pick up the pieces. I am not her, but I think I know what Gauri would have said had she been alive to voice her concerns.