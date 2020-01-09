SIT Probing Gauri Lankesh’s Murder Arrests Main Recruiter
The Special Investigating Team (SIT) of the Karnataka police, probing the murder of senior journalist Gauri Lankesh has arrested an absconding accused Rushikesh Devdikar aka Murali in connection with the case.

Devdikar was arrested in Katras, in Jharkhand’s Dhanbad district. His house is being searched for clues and he will be produced before the judicial magistrate on Friday, 10 January, SIT officials said. 

Devdikar was primarily involved in the conspiracy to murder Lankesh. He is a key member of the syndicate that planned and executed the murders of Narendra Dabholkar, Govind Pansare, M M Kalburgi and Gauri Lankesh.

According to the Gauri Lankesh murder chargesheet, Devdikar was the ideological motivator and main recruiter for the murder.   

He is considered part of the top leadership of the gang that executed the murder, next to Amol Kale and Virendra Tawade.

According to a senior SIT official the arrest is crucial to avoid the regrouping of the syndicate behind the rationalists' murders.

