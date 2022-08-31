Ganesh Chaturthi at Hubballi Idgah Maidan: Is Karnataka BJP Stoking Controversy?

Ganesh Chaturthi celebrations at Idgah Maidan in Karnataka's Hubballi can proceed as planned. Turning down the petition filed by Anjuman-e-Islam, the Karnataka High Court in an order passed late night on Tuesday, 30 August, said, "This (Idgah Maidan) belongs to the corporation and it can do what it considers appropriate."

Noting that the Muslims hold their prayers twice a year on these grounds, the court also said that prayers during Ramzan and Bakri Eid cannot be interfered with.

The high court's observations came on the day the Supreme Court ordered a status quo in case of proposed celebrations on another ground with a similar name, Idgah Maidan in Bengaluru.