Rani Chennamma: Queen, Freedom Fighter & Now a Sci-Fi Easter Egg

When she was 15, she was married to Raja Mallasarja Desai, the king of Kittur, who passed away in 1816. Subsequently, their only son (and heir to the throne) died in 1824. She adopted a boy called Shivalingappa to take his place, which didn’t bode well with the British as it violated the Doctrine of Lapse.

The Doctrine of Lapse said that a kingdom could be annexed into the British Empire if its ruler was “manifestly incompetent or died without a male heir”.