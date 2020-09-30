Uma Bharati: ‘Prefer to Hang Than Seek Bail’ in Babri Masjid Case

Former Union Minister and BJP leader Uma Bharti, who is accused of criminal conspiracy in the Babri Masjid demolition case, said that she would “prefer to hang than seek bail” in the case if found guilty, The Hindu reported.

The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) court will pronounce its verdict in the case on Wednesday, 30 September.

Bharti on 26 September wrote a letter to BJP President JP Nadda, she said that her decision not to seek bail if found guilty in the case may have made Nadda exclude her from the team, but that would be the latter’s decision, The Hindu reported.

Nadda on 26 September announced his new team of office bearers and dropped Bharti as vice president.