How Madras HC Rejected Hyper Nationalism to Uphold National Pride

No, cutting an Indian flag-themed cake is not a crime under the Flag Code. Why? Because it doesn’t prove at all that the people cutting the cake in a private celebration had any intention to publicly “insult”, “burn”, or “bring disrespect” to the Indian Tricolour.

This was the order passed by the Madras High Court on March 22 in a case seeking prosecution of people who had cut, distributed, and consumed an Indian flag-themed cake during a Christmas celebration. The judgment, which ran into 52 pages, not only exonerated the ‘cakemakers’ and the ‘cake cutters’, but also took a strong stance against conflating “hyper-nationalism” with the idea of national pride.