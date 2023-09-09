ADVERTISEMENT
Home Created by potrace 1.16, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2019

Ex-Andhra Pradesh CM Chandrababu Naidu Arrested Over Alleged Corruption Charges

TDP has alleged that Naidu was not informed by the police about the reason behind his arrest.

The Quint
Published
South India News
1 min read
Ex-Andhra Pradesh CM Chandrababu Naidu Arrested Over Alleged Corruption Charges
i
Like

The Quint DAILY

For impactful stories you just can’t miss

By subscribing you agree to our Privacy Policy

Former Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister and Telugu Desam Party (TDP) leader N Chandrababu Naidu was arrested by the Andhra Pradesh Criminal Investigation Department (CID) on Saturday morning, 9 September, in connection with alleged corruption case.

The police also tried to arrets Naidu in the early hours of Saturday by was restrained by a group of TDP workers who resisted the late night arrest.

The party has also alleged that former CM was not informed by the police about the reason behind his arrest.

(This is a developing story. It will be updated with more details.)

(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)

Read Latest News and Breaking News at The Quint, browse for more from south-india

ADVERTISEMENT
Speaking truth to power requires allies like you.
Become a Member
3 months
12 months
12 months
Check Member Benefits
Read More
ADVERTISEMENT
Stay Updated

Subscribe To Our Daily Newsletter And Get News Delivered Straight To Your Inbox.

Join over 120,000 subscribers!
ADVERTISEMENT
More News
×
×