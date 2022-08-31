Karnataka Ganesh Chaturthi: Why Courts Ruled Differently in Idgah Maidan Cases

On 30 August 2022, the Supreme Court refused to permit Ganesh Chaturthi celebrations at Bengaluru's Idgah Maidan, ordering that the status quo be maintained. Meanwhile, in a late-night hearing on the same day, the Karnataka High Court gave the go-ahead to install a Ganesh idol at Hubbali's Idgah Maidan.

While the police have increased security around Bengaluru's Idgah Maidan to prevent any religious activity, the Idgah Maidan in North Karnataka's Hubballi is witnessing a three-day celebration. In addition to performing traditional rituals at the maidan, Vedic Samhityas were chanted and photographs of Bal Gangadhar Tilak and VD Savarkar were placed near the Ganesh idol.

The two contrasting court orders on the celebration of Ganesh Chaturthi at the two separate Idgah Maidans in Karnataka have surprised many. It is, however, important to note that the courts have pronounced their orders by assessing the two cases as issues of land ownership.

So, how are the two cases different?