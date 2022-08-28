Hijab Ban: SC to Hear Petition Challenging Karnataka HC Order on Monday
It would also be the first working day of the new Chief justice of India U U Lalit.
The Supreme Court will on Monday, 29 August, take up the case of the hijab ban, more than three months after the petitions were filed.
A bench of Justices Hemant Gupta and Sudhanshu Dhulia will hear the pleas, with one of the pleas alleging "step-motherly behaviour of government authorities which has prevented students from practising their faith and resulted in an unwanted law and order situation."
The appeal has also alleged that the Karnataka High Court in its impugned order "had vehemently failed to apply its mind and was unable to understand the gravity of the situation as well as the core aspect of the Essential Religious Practices enshrined under Article 25 of the Constitution of India".
The hijab controversy started earlier this year when the Government PU College in Udupi prevented six girls from wearing the hijab from entering the campus. As the girls protested, students of several colleges in Udupi started wearing saffron scarves to
Then on 5 February, the pre-University education board released a circular stating only school administration-approved uniform can be worn by the students, no other religious attire will be allowed in colleges.
(With inputs from Live Law.)
