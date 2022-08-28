Hijab Ban: SC to Hear Petition Challenging Karnataka HC Order on Monday

The Supreme Court will on Monday, 29 August, take up the case of the hijab ban, more than three months after the petitions were filed.

It would also be the first working day of the new Chief justice of India UU Lalit.

A bench of Justices Hemant Gupta and Sudhanshu Dhulia will hear the pleas, with one of the pleas alleging "step-motherly behaviour of government authorities which has prevented students from practising their faith and resulted in an unwanted law and order situation."