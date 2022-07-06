SC Stays Madras HC Order Against Passing Resolutions at AIADMK Meet
The meeting would have elevated EPS as the single leader of the party.
The Supreme Court on Wednesday, 6 July put a stay on a previous order by a division bench of the Madras High Court, which restrained the All India Anna Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (AIADMK) general council from amending party by-laws during its meeting.
The SC also refused to interfere with the call made by the party to conduct a general council meeting on 11 July, Live Law reported.
The meeting was expected to further distance O Panneerselvam (OPS) from the power centre at the party.
On Wednesday, a vacation bench of Justices Dinesh Maheshwari and Krishna Murari passed the interim order while hearing a plea, moved by Edappadi K Palaniswami (EPS), against the HC's order.
(With inputs from Live Law.)
or more
PREMIUM
Subscribe To Our Daily Newsletter And Get News Delivered Straight To Your Inbox.