SC Stays Madras HC Order Against Passing Resolutions at AIADMK Meet

The Supreme Court on Wednesday, 6 July put a stay on a previous order by a division bench of the Madras High Court, which restrained the All India Anna Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (AIADMK) general council from amending party by-laws during its meeting.

The SC also refused to interfere with the call made by the party to conduct a general council meeting on 11 July, Live Law reported.

The meeting was expected to further distance O Panneerselvam (OPS) from the power centre at the party.

On Wednesday, a vacation bench of Justices Dinesh Maheshwari and Krishna Murari passed the interim order while hearing a plea, moved by Edappadi K Palaniswami (EPS), against the HC's order.