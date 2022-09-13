Don't Celebrate Hindi Divas With Tax Money: Ex-Karnataka CM HDK Tells CM Bommai

JD(S) leader H D Kumaraswamy has written a letter to Karnataka Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai on Monday, 12 September, urging his government not to celebrate 'Hindi Diwas' by utilising the taxpayers' money.

The former Chief Minister said that forcefully celebrating Hindi Diwas, which happens to be on 14 September , would amount to "injustice" to the people of Karnataka.

"Celebrating the Union government-sponsored Hindi Diwas programme on September 14, forcefully in Karnataka, will be an injustice to Kannadigas by the State government. I urge that for no reason Karnataka government should celebrate Hindi Diwas by utilising the State's taxpayers' money," Kumaraswamy said in his letter.