Kerala Actor Dileep Moves SC, Raises Allegations Against Ex-Wife, Survivor
The actor has made allegations against his ex-wife, actor Manju Warrier, and a high-ranking police officer.
Actor Dileep, who is an accused in the Kerala actor assault case, has approached the Supreme Court seeking directions to the trial court to resume the trial and complete it at the earliest. In his petition submitted on 29 July, he claimed that the case was fabricated by a “small but powerful and influential section of Malayalam film industry out of personal vengeance and professional rivalry."
He has also alleged that his ex-wife, actor Manju Warrier, and a high-ranking police officer, who is presently holding the rank of DGP in Kerala police, were involved in the alleged fabrication.
In the petition, it is also alleged that the investigating agency interpolated, forged, and mixed voice clips and did not “spare” even the lawyers. The petition also mentions the survivor-actor’s interview with anchor Barkha Dutt and names it a “carefully curated video” which was also a “ploy to evade a verdict in the case."
Further, stating that the investigation agency has filed a report running into thousands of pages, mentioning several witnesses who were already being examined, the petitioner (Dileep) alleges that it was a ploy to prolong the investigation. Dileep’s counsel contended in the petition that a retrial in the case would cause serious prejudice to Dileep “unless clear directions are given to the prosecution to resume the trial proceedings without delay” and unless the trial court completes the examination. He also argued that a media trial was taking place and he was unable to carry out his “professional obligations as an actor."
Prayers of the Petition
Dileep has made three main prayers at the Supreme Court: seeking SC to direct the trial court to resume hearing and complete hearing within a fixed period of time; to direct the trial court that the investigation report dated 22 July 2022, should not be used to conduct a reinvestigation; and pass an order to prohibit reexamining of witnesses.
Earlier, on 13 July, the prosecution sought three more weeks to further complete the investigation in the actor assault case, citing claims made by former DGP R Sreelekha through her YouTube channel ‘Sasneham Sreelekha’ that Dileep was innocent and that the police was acting under pressure exerted by the media. The court disposed of the petition by granting time till 22 July.
The case pertains to the abduction and sexual assault of a woman actor in Kerala, allegedly at the behest of actor Dileep, who has since been booked as the eighth accused in the case. The five-year-old case has been gaining new attention in recent months with fresh revelations, witnesses, and a controversy involving former DGP of Prisons, Sreelekha, in favour of the accused actor.
