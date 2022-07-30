Kerala Actor Dileep Moves SC, Raises Allegations Against Ex-Wife, Survivor

Dileep has made three main prayers at the Supreme Court: seeking SC to direct the trial court to resume hearing and complete hearing within a fixed period of time; to direct the trial court that the investigation report dated 22 July 2022, should not be used to conduct a reinvestigation; and pass an order to prohibit reexamining of witnesses.

Earlier, on 13 July, the prosecution sought three more weeks to further complete the investigation in the actor assault case, citing claims made by former DGP R Sreelekha through her YouTube channel ‘Sasneham Sreelekha’ that Dileep was innocent and that the police was acting under pressure exerted by the media. The court disposed of the petition by granting time till 22 July.

The case pertains to the abduction and sexual assault of a woman actor in Kerala, allegedly at the behest of actor Dileep, who has since been booked as the eighth accused in the case. The five-year-old case has been gaining new attention in recent months with fresh revelations, witnesses, and a controversy involving former DGP of Prisons, Sreelekha, in favour of the accused actor.