Actor Assault Case: 'Dileep Not Involved in Case,' Says Former DGP; Draws Flak

The actor-survivor in the case who has worked in Tamil, Telugu, and Malayalam films was abducted and allegedly molested in her car for two hours by some of the accused.

They had reportedly forced their way into the vehicle on the night of 17 February, 2017 and later escaped in a busy area. The entire act was filmed to blackmail the actress.

There are 10 accused in the case. Dileep, the eighth one, was also arrested and sent to jail. He was released after the court granted him bail.