Karnataka Congress Puts Up ‘PayCM’ Posters at BJP’s Party Office Near Bengaluru

Ahead of assembly elections in Karnataka next year, the Congress is trying to rake up the issue of contractor Santosh Patil's death by suicide in an Udupi hotel earlier this year.

Patil had accused the then state Rural Development and Panchayat Raj Minister KS Eshwarappa of demanding 40 percent cut in a public work in his district.

Eshwarappa had resigned following the charge. However, an investigation carried out by the police gave him a clean chit.

Following the PayCM campaign, the BJP started 'Scam-Ramaiah' pointing to the alleged scams taken place during the Congress government in Karnataka led by then chief minister Siddaramaiah.

BJP state chief Nalin Kumar Kateel charged that the Congress has falsely accused the Chief Minister and Karnataka has been insulted by this allegation.