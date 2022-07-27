BJP Accuses PFI & SDPI of Praveen Nettaru’s Murder, Probe On To Nab Assailants

A day after the gruesome killing of Praveen Nettaru, a BJP youth wing leader in Dakshina Kannada district, shopkeepers and businessmen in Sullia and Puttur have voluntarily shutdown their establishments.

Despite the district police imposing section 144 in Puttur, Sullia, and Kadaba, the mortal remains of the deceased were taken out in a procession and brought to his native village Bellare in Sullia taluk of Dakshina Kannada district.

A few members of the Bharatiya Janata Party, ABVP, and other right-wing organisations such Hindu Janajagruti Samithi have also alleged that the killing was carried out by members of Popular Front of India (PFI) and its political wing Social Democratic Party of India (SDPI).