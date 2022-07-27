Protests Intensify in Dakshina Kannada Over BJP Youth Worker's Murder
Last rites of BJP Youth leader Praveen Nettaru was held in Bellare in the presence of over thousand people.
A day after the murder of Praveen Nettaru, a BJP Yuva Morcha leader was hacked to death by unknown bike borne assailants on 26 July, 2022, massive protests erupted across Dakshina Kannada district.
Hundreds of party workers and members of right-wing organisations also turned into a frenzied crowd and indulged in stone pelting and burning of rubber tyres in Sullia.
As a result, district police have beefed up the security in the region and have continued to impose section 144 for the next 48 hours to prevent a law and order collapse across the district.
Outraged Protesters Encircle BJP State President's Car
The murder of BJP youth leader which has sparked outrage in Dakshina Kannada turned violent after the BJP's state president visited the grieving family in Bellare.
Nalin Kumar Kateel, who is also the member of parliament from the Dakshina Kannada Lok Sabha constituency was visiting the family of Praveen, when an angry mob gehraoed the leader's car and tried to forcefully push it away.
A purported video accessed by The Quint, shows that the protesters completely crowded the road through which Kateel had to pass. Sources also told The Quint, that the district in-charge minister, Sunil Kumar was also heckled by the protesting members of the BJP Yuva Morcha.
The youth present in large numbers expressed anger against BJP leaders and also shouted slogans in favour of Uttar Pradesh chief minister Yogi Adityanath, for his bulldozer politics to keep the alleged trouble makers in check.
Meanwhile, the Bellare police resorted to lathi charge to bring the situation under control. Alok Kumar, IPS, the ADGP (Law and Order) of Karnataka also rushed to the spot to ensure peace during the last rites of BJP's youth leader in Bellare.
Police Increase Security As Family Completes Praveen's Funeral in Bellare
Praveen Nettaru's last procession, which started from Sullia town to Bellare, the native place of the deceased, was attended by thousands. Emotions were high, as the crowd turned violent and also resorted to stone pelting.
For over 30 minutes, the angry protesters shouted slogans demanding justice for Praveen and lashed out at BJP leaders who weren't at the spot yet, despite learning about the murder a day earlier.
Meanwhile, several Hindutva organisations have launched demonstrations against the murder, and a number of activists from these groups staged a protest in front of the hospital where the body was kept.
The Vishwa Hindu Parishad also called for a bandh in Puttur, Sullia, and Bellare, while the businessmen voluntarily closed all their establishments since last night.
However, despite the massive protests, the police were able to ensure moving of the body from Sullia to Bellare for the final rites. The funeral ceremony was attended by thousands of people, which included hundreds of BJP Yuva Morcha and ABVP workers in Dakshina Kannada.
According to sources close to The Quint, the police have detained over ten people in relation to the murder of BJP's youth worker. However, no arrests have been made so far.
The police are speculating that the murder of Praveen Nettaru is linked to the death of a Muslim youth from Kerala earlier this month. Speaking to the reporters, Superintendent of Police of Dakishina Kannada said, "Three assailants had come on a bike to kill Praveen. We are being informed that the bike was registered in Kerala. We are questioning few leads and are also scanning CCTV footage for more clues."
