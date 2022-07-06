Incessant Rainfall Ravages Coastal Karnataka, Red Alert Continues in 3 Districts
A landslide caused by heavy rainfall killed one labourer in Mukkuda Panjikallu village of Dakshina Kannada.
Coastal Karnataka received incessant rainfall on Wednesday, 6 July with several urban and rural areas inundated, causing damage to the infrastructure and people’s lives. Karnataka Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai has directed all the district commissioners to take up relief measures and ensure people’s safety.
Due to extreme rainfall in Bantwal taluk, a portion of land slid, killing one labourer in Mukkuda Panjikallu village of Dakshina Kannada. However, the NDRF were able to rescue three others who were trapped inside the debris. An initial investigation suggested that the landslide occurred due to incessant rainfall and wiped out a temporary shed constructed for workers at a rubber plantation.
In Dakshina Kannada’s Moodabidiri, a compound wall of MTE engineering college collapsed during heavy rainfall, damaging three cars that were parked nearby.
Meanwhile, in Chikkamangaluru, the NDRF continued their search after 40 hours of trying to find a young school girl who was washed away due to floods.
NH 169A connecting Udupi district with neighbouring Shivamogga and Chikkamagaluru districts was also flooded, disrupting traffic movement. In Mangaluru city, several areas were inundated as residents struggled to save their vehicles from being submerged. The district commissioner of Dakshina Kannada also declared a holiday to all schools and colleges for a day.
Water Levels Rising in Rivers Due to Heavy Rainfall in Coastal Karnataka
In Shivamogga’s Gajanur, the Upper Tunga Project Dam was filled to the brim and 42,358 cusecs of extra water has been released from the dam. Locals in Ganajur fear this could be dangerous for low-lying areas.
In Shivamogga's Sagar town, two houses collapsed due to heavy rainfall at 1:30 am on 6 July, making two families homeless overnight.
Bantwal suffered an outage due to uprooted electric poles and trees. Inoli, Paver, and Harekala areas in Mangaluru were inundated and in Ullal, 15 houses, an anganwadi, and a school were flooded with rainwater.
Mangaluru City MLA UT Khader visited the spot and offered the affected family immediate assistance. Meanwhile, houses along the coast in Someshwara were damaged and sea erosion increased at Maravanthe and Battapady.
The Indian Meteorological Department has forecasted very heavy rainfall, over 200 mm, at isolated places in Dakshina Kannada, Uttara Kannada, and Udupi. Water levels in Tunga, Kumaradhara, Netravathi, Gurupura, and Shambhavi rivers have also increased due to the heavy rainfall.
While all three coastal districts are on red alert, an orange alert has been issued in Belagavi, Chikkamangaluru, Kodak, and Shivamogga. North Karnataka districts of Dharwad, Haveri, and Kalaburagi are also likely to receive mild showers with winds of speed 40 kmph.
