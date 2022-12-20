BJP Sets the Tone for Elections in Winter Session of Karnataka Assembly

The Karnataka state assembly has convened in Belagavi for the winter session, which began on 19 December 2022, amid raging border dispute with the neighbouring state of Maharashtra. The 10-day session witnessed a stormy beginning as the Basavaraj Bommai-administration unveiled the portrait of Vinayak Damodar Savarkar in its assembly hall amid huge protest by the opposition.

The session is important for both the governing Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and the opposition Congress, as the joint session and the budget remain to be held before the elections are announced, which are due in May 2023. The three political parties – BJP, Congress and the JDS – are also likely to attack and counter each other on a host of issues before setting the tone for the assembly elections.