At Kanteerava Stadium, Congress Workers Cheer New Govt & Vow To Win Lok Sabha

Kanteerava Stadium did deck up twice for the ceremony which ultimately took place on 20 May. On 17 May, the iconic stadium in Bengaluru was just starting to be readied for the swearing in of Chief Minister Siddaramaiah, when the event was called off and rescheduled to 20 May.

The stadium bore no memories of the Chief Minister race in Karnataka, on Saturday, 20 May, when it stood tall, accommodating thousands of Congress leaders, workers, and sympathisers who had come to Bengaluru to witness the formation of Karnataka's new government. The event witnessed the presence of top politicians of Congress, including the Gandhis, and leaders of other non-BJP national parties.