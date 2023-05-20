ADVERTISEMENT

At Kanteerava Stadium, Congress Workers Cheer New Govt & Vow To Win Lok Sabha

Thousands of Congress workers were present at the event which also set the stage for Lok Sabha elections 2024.

Pratiba RamanNikhila Henry
Published
South India News
3 min read
At Kanteerava Stadium, Congress Workers Cheer New Govt & Vow To Win Lok Sabha
i

The Quint DAILY

For impactful stories you just can’t miss

By subscribing you agree to our Privacy Policy

Kanteerava Stadium did deck up twice for the ceremony which ultimately took place on 20 May. On 17 May, the iconic stadium in Bengaluru was just starting to be readied for the swearing in of Chief Minister Siddaramaiah, when the event was called off and rescheduled to 20 May.

The stadium bore no memories of the Chief Minister race in Karnataka, on Saturday, 20 May, when it stood tall, accommodating thousands of Congress leaders, workers, and sympathisers who had come to Bengaluru to witness the formation of Karnataka's new government. The event witnessed the presence of top politicians of Congress, including the Gandhis, and leaders of other non-BJP national parties.

Congress workers at Kanteerava Stadium, Bengaluru.

(Photo: Pratiba Raman/The Quint)

Also Read

Siddaramaiah, Congress' Mass Leader, Gets a Second Shot at Being Karnataka CM

Siddaramaiah, Congress' Mass Leader, Gets a Second Shot at Being Karnataka CM
ADVERTISEMENT

The Congress had won 135 seats in the recently concluded Legislative Assembly elections and chose 75-year-old Siddaramaiah as its Chief Minister and Karnataka Pradesh Congress Committe (KPCC) President DK Shivakumar as Deputy Chief Minister.

The Quint spoke to enthused workers who had gathered at the stadium to witness the event they had been waiting for ever since the Congress-JD(S) coalition government was brought down in 2019, as 17 MLAs defected to join the BJP.

Also Read

Siddaramaiah Declared New Karnataka Chief Minister, DK Shivakumar Deputy CM

Siddaramaiah Declared New Karnataka Chief Minister, DK Shivakumar Deputy CM
ADVERTISEMENT

'A Government for Everyone': Congress Pledges Unity

At the event, several party workers told The Quint that they hope for a government which works for all people in Karnataka, across castes and religions.

A supporter of Siddaramaiah, Jidappa Srimangi, said, "I was not difficult to travel from Belagavi and come here because I have come to see a leader – Siddaramaiah – who leads all religions and castes. Let him be blessed. In his last term he had introduced welfare schemes including Anna Bhagya and Krushi Bhagya." Mohammed Sadiq, a Congress worker from Davangere said, "I trust the Congress. If we did not have trust in the government, they would not have come to power. We believe strongly that the Congress government will fulfill its promises to the people."

At Kanteerava Stadium, Sonia Gandhi, Rahul Gandhi, and Priyanka Gandhi Vadra were welcomed with a rousing ovation, indicating the soaring hopes of Congress workers who want their party to perform well in the upcoming Lok Sabha elections 2024.
Also Read

Photos: Siddaramaiah Swears In as Karnataka CM, Congress Workers Celebrate

Photos: Siddaramaiah Swears In as Karnataka CM, Congress Workers Celebrate
ADVERTISEMENT

'Congress Will Win Lok Sabha': Workers at Kanteerava

As the stage for swearing in had the presence of top political leaders from other states, Congress workers were hopeful that their party would do well in Lok Sabha elections.

"We hope that the government will fulfill all the promises listed and people of Karnataka will contribute more Congress MPs to Lok Sabha than before," said Abdur Rahman, a Congress supporter said.

Chief Minister of Bihar Nitish Kumar, Nationalist Congress Party President Sharad Pawar, and Jammu Kashmir National Conference President Farooq Abdullah were present at the swearing in ceremony.

Other ministers who swore in on 20 May were G Parameshwara, KH Muniyappa, KJ George, Priyank Kharge, and MB Patil.

Also Read

Not So 'Silent' Anymore: Decoding Women Voters' Role in Congress' Karnataka Win

Not So 'Silent' Anymore: Decoding Women Voters' Role in Congress' Karnataka Win

(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)

Read and Breaking News at the Quint, browse for more from south-india

ADVERTISEMENT
Speaking truth to power requires allies like you.
Become a Member
3 months
12 months
12 months
Check Member Benefits
Read More
ADVERTISEMENT
Stay Updated

Subscribe To Our Daily Newsletter And Get News Delivered Straight To Your Inbox.

Join over 120,000 subscribers!
ADVERTISEMENT
More News
×
×