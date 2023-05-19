'Sacrificed for the Party': Why did DK Shivakumar Give in & What's Next for Him?

'I sacrificed for the party's interest' Karnataka Pradesh Congress chief DK Shivakumar said, after the Congress high command chose former CM Siddaramaiah as Karnataka's next chief minister. His brother, Lok Sabha MP DK Suresh, also echoed the same sentiment.

Labelled Congress' 'trouble-shooter', Shivakumar is set to take oath as Karnataka's Deputy CM on 20 May.

Three factors went in Siddaramaiah's favour:

Seniority - Siddaramaiah is 75, while Shivakumar is 62.

Control over a sizable part of the Congress' base among OBC, Dalit and minority voters

The fact that the party didn't have any thing respectable to give Siddaramaiah had they gone with Shivakumar. Being a former CM, Siddaramaiah couldn't have been expected to become deputy CM and there's nothing they could have given him nationally.

But what next for Shivakumar? What were the concerns he expressed to the party leadership? Why did he give in eventually?

We'll try and answer these questions in this piece.