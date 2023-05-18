Siddaramaiah, Congress' Mass Leader, Gets a Second Shot at Being Karnataka CM

Shivakumar and Siddaramaiah have had their differences – over control of the party, ticket distribution for candidates, and policy matters affecting the state. "But both were clear that the Congress needs to come to power and that they need to stand together for it. They are both master politicians, and neither weighed their rivalry over the Congress' aim to come to power in Karnataka," a Congress source told The Quint.

As a testimony to this new found unity, on 7 and 8 May – the last two days of campaigning for the Karnataka Assembly elections – the Congress released two videos of the two leaders having a 'heart-to-heart'. Though clearly scripted, the video sent a message that the two leaders, who are considered rivals in Karnataka Congress, are willing to work together.

Siddaramiah was quoted as saying by the media that his relationship with Shivakumar "is cordial and that differences exist in democracy, but are not detrimental to the interests of the party." Several party leaders in the Congress now call the rivalry between the two "a friendly contest," which will not affect governance.