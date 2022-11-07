Three Years After Closure Order, 19 Tyre Units Continue Polluting Karnataka

Even three years after the Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB) ordered the closure of tyre pyrolysis units – highly polluting factories that recycle tyres – as many as 19 such units have been operating in Karnataka in continuous violation of rules.

The big picture: In 2019, the CPCB issued closure orders to 270 such units in the country which failed to follow the standard operating procedures (SOP).

Why it matters: Such factories recycle tyres to produce tyre pyrolysis oil – which is used as fuel in cement, ceramic, and other industries – pyro gas, carbon black and other materials. Combustion of discarded tyres is required to make these products. Such combustion leads to the production of carcinogenic gases like polycyclic aromatic hydrocarbons besides toxic smoke.