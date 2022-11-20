19-Year-Old Model Allegedly Gang-Raped in Moving Car in Kerala’s Kochi
The model was offered a ride home by two men she met at a pub. The accused have been arrested by the police.
A 19-year-old model was allegedly gang-raped in a moving car in Kerala's Kochi on the night of Thursday, 17 November. The incident has invited shock from many, including politicians in the state.
What we know: The teen model from Kochi had visited a local pub with her friend on Thursday night. The latter is a model from Rajasthan, who introduced her to two men at the pub. The men then offered to drop her back to her home in Kakkanad. She was allegedly gang-raped while they circled around in the car. The survivor is undergoing treatment at Kalamassery Medical College.
Arrests in the case: Three men and a woman were taken into custody by Ernakulam Police on Friday.
"There are 4 accused in this case, we have arrested three men and one woman and have booked them under section 370 of the IPC. The accused woman is friends with the victim who helped other accused. We're awaiting medical reports to know if any drugs were given to the victim," CH Nagaraju, CP, Kochi City told ANI.
Reactions: Veena George, Minister of Health, Women and Child Development, said that the incident of a girl being gang-raped in Kochi is shocking.
"The incident is strongly condemned. Strict action will be taken against the culprits. I have given directions to ensure adequate treatment for the girl," the minister said.
