UK Bans Foreign Students From Bringing Family: What Are the New Rules? Why Now?

In response to the surge in immigration numbers, the United Kingdom (UK) Home Office has introduced new immigration regulations for international students, prohibiting them from bringing their family members to the country.

According to a statement released by the Home Office, led by Home Secretary Suella Braverman, non-research post-graduation students from overseas, including India, will no longer be permitted to have their family members or dependents accompany them to the UK. The Home Office said the regulations will be enacted in January 2024.