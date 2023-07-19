UK PM Sunak Honours Indian-Origin 7-year-old who is a 'Sustainability Champion'

Moksha's journey as the world's youngest sustainability advocate commenced at the tender age of three when she bravely took on the fight against microplastic pollution.

Supported by the UN task force and the Archbishop of Canterbury, her fervent activism led her to write letters to all 193 world leaders at the age of five, urging them to integrate the UN SDGs into national curriculums.

World leaders responded with admiration, promising to act upon her request.