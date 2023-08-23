South Korean Woman Travels To India To Marry Indian Man, She Met At Coffee Shop

Love has no boundaries, and a South Korean woman, Kim Boh-Ni, just proved that. The 27-year-old travelled thousands of miles to Uttar Pradesh to meet her lover, 27-year-old Sukhjeet Singh.
It all started four years back when Singh worked in a coffee shop in Busan, South Korea. Kim, then 23, also worked as a billing counter executive at the same shop.
But Singh had to return to India for six months, and Kim, who missed him a lot, decided to follow him.
According to reports, Singh said:
"We started talking when I was in Busan. Since I was learning Korean, I could converse with her. We were in a live-in relationship for four years. When I came to India, she followed me after two months."Singh informed.
The couple got married at a local gurudwara according to Sikh traditions and plan to settle in South Korea. Singh spoke to some media outlets and said that Boh-Ni loves Indian culture, dances, Punjabi songs, and the local language even if she can’t speak it. “Everything is new for her,” he added.
Boh-Ni is currently on a three-month tourist visa during her stay in India. She intends to return to South Korea in a few weeks, whereby her now husband will follow suit after a three-month interval, according to the Hindustan Report.
