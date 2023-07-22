ADVERTISEMENT
Home Created by potrace 1.16, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2019South asians  Created by potrace 1.16, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2019NRIs Throng US Grocery Stores To Stock Up on Rice Amid India’s Export Ban

NRIs Throng US Grocery Stores To Stock Up on Rice Amid India’s Export Ban

The Centre banned the export of non-basmati white rice to stabilise prices in the country.

The Quint
Published
South Asians
1 min read
NRIs Throng US Grocery Stores To Stock Up on Rice Amid India’s Export Ban
i

Thousands of NRIs in the United States and Canada took to grocery stores to stock up on their supplies of rice after the Indian government banned the export of non-basmati white rice on Thursday, 20 July.

The Centre took this decision in a bid to stabilise the uncertain prices in the country. Rice production has been severely impacted due to extremely heavy rain in rice-producing states across north India and a deficit of rainfall in other parts of the country. However, the government has exempted parboiled rice from the ban.

The Centre said that the ban was put into effect to "ensure adequate availability of non-basmati white rice in the Indian market and to allay the rise in prices in the domestic market," The Hindu reported.

ADVERTISEMENT

Several US media reports stated that bags of rice flew off shelves across grocery stores, with the buyers being mostly Asians as it comprises a staple food for them.

Unable to meet the demands of 'panic buying', a store owner in Ohio's Mason town enforced rationing by asking consumers to restrict their purchases to one bag of ordinary white rice weighing 9.07 kg and costing $24, one such report stated.

(With inputs from The Hindu.)

(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)

Read Latest News and Breaking News at The Quint, browse for more from south-asians

Topics:  Rice   Export 

Speaking truth to power requires allies like you.
Become a Member
3 months
12 months
12 months
Check Member Benefits
Read More
ADVERTISEMENT
Stay Updated

Subscribe To Our Daily Newsletter And Get News Delivered Straight To Your Inbox.

Join over 120,000 subscribers!
ADVERTISEMENT
More News
×
×