Indian-Origin TV Executive Set To Takeover As BBC Chairman: Who Is Samir Shah?

Shah's nomination will now pave the way for him to be scrutised by cross-party Members of Parliament of the House of Commons Media Culture, Media and Sport Select Committee before he formally assumes leadership of the British public service broadcaster.

British Culture Secretary Lucy Frazer said, “With a career spanning more than 40 years in TV production and journalism, Dr Shah has a wealth of experience to bring to the position of BBC Chair."

She added, “He has a clear ambition to see the BBC succeed in a rapidly changing media landscape, and I have no doubt he will provide the support and scrutiny that the BBC needs to meet the challenges and opportunities of the future.”