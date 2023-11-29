Indian Student Charged For Killing Grandparents, Uncle in New Jersey: Police

In a shocking incident, a 23-year-old Indian student has been arrested and charged for allegedly murdering his grandparents and uncle in a New Jersey condominium, police and US media reports said.
According to PTI report quoting the South Plainfield Police Department and the Middlesex County Prosecutor's Office, 72-year-olds Dilipkumar Brahmbhatt and Bindu Brahmbhatt, and 38-year-old Yashkumar Brahmbhatt, were shot by Om Brahmbhatt.
Officers responded to the home around 9 am on Monday after a neighbour reported hearing shots fired at the Traditions condo complex, the Middlesex County Prosecutor's Office said in a press release. After arriving, officers found three people - two men and a woman - who had suffered gunshot wounds.
Police said that the couple were found shot to death in the second-floor apartment and their son, Yashkumar Brahmbhatt, was also found to have suffered multiple gunshot wounds. He was taken to the hospital, where he subsequently died.
Om was charged with three counts of first-degree murder and second-degree weapon possession.
Who is Om Brahmbhatt?
Hailing from Gujarat, Om resided with the victims and was found at the residence when authorities arrived at the scene and Om had just moved to New Jersey within the past couple of months and had been living at the condo, NBC New York reported.
A neighbour told NBC New York that it wasn't the first time police had been called to the condo.
"I didn't really know them, I just know one time the police were there for a domestic violence call," said Jim Short, who lived above the home where the incident is taking place.
"There's cameras all over and there are cameras coming in and out of the complex and every building has cameras outside and inside the breezeway. So hopefully that can help," said another neighbour, Victor Orozco.
An investigation by South Plainfield Detective Thomas Rutter and Middlesex County Prosecutor's Office Detective Javier Morillo determined that there was no threat to the public and this was not a random act of violence, according to the prosecutor's office.
