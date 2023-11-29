Indian Student Charged For Killing Grandparents, Uncle in New Jersey: Police

In a shocking incident, a 23-year-old Indian student has been arrested and charged for allegedly murdering his grandparents and uncle in a New Jersey condominium, police and US media reports said.

According to PTI report quoting the South Plainfield Police Department and the Middlesex County Prosecutor's Office, 72-year-olds Dilipkumar Brahmbhatt and Bindu Brahmbhatt, and 38-year-old Yashkumar Brahmbhatt, were shot by Om Brahmbhatt.

Officers responded to the home around 9 am on Monday after a neighbour reported hearing shots fired at the Traditions condo complex, the Middlesex County Prosecutor's Office said in a press release. After arriving, officers found three people - two men and a woman - who had suffered gunshot wounds.