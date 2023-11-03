On H-1B Visas, Indian Americans Continue to Demand Meaningful Immigration Reform

New York-based Immigration Attorney Cyrus Mehta finds that even though this means ‘more clarity’ and ‘a green light’ for entrepreneurs who meet the necessary conditions of ‘qualifying for a ‘speciality occupation’, the current system has provisions for that as well, “The thing is it's not like you can't do it now.

Even now, people who have their startups file and get approvals. It's kind of, you know wasn’t acknowledged if you were a startup and getting an H-1B, but in the last few years they've been more lenient under the existing law.”

He further explains, “In the past, they (US Citizenship & Immigration Services) were trashing anyone who filed a petition as an owner because you have to show an employer-employee relationship under the common law definition, which means that someone else was controlling your employment, but since 2020 that requirement of showing control over your employment was eliminated.”