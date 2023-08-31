Annual allotment limits are based on the country of birth of an applicant, not their nationality. The law says that a country can receive only up to 7 percent of green cards in a year.

Most high-skilled foreign workers in the US are H-1B visa holders. The programme allows them to live and work in the country for a maximum of six years. Within these six years, they must find an employer willing to file an employment-based green card application on their behalf.

With the largest share of H1-B visas granted to India-born high-tech professionals each year – on an average 75 percent of the allotted – the 7 percent country cap has created a massive green card processing backlog, hitting Indian H-1B visa holders and their H-4 dependent families the hardest.

Immigrants from most other countries receive their green cards within a year.

Co-founder of the advocacy group Green Card Backlog Coalition, Raghu believes that the H-1B related employment-based immigration laws were ‘written decades ago for the country’s needs of that time’. The system ‘is totally broken’ and ‘country caps’ do not work for the country’s current immigration needs.