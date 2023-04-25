Indian American Neeli Bendapudi to Receive Immigrant Achievement Award in US

“As an immigrant and trailblazer, she has spent years navigating the lack of diversity in leadership and the challenges confronting minority groups. This year, we are thrilled to commemorate Dr. Bendapudi for embodying the diverse contributions generations of immigrants bring to this nation and as a testament to the enduring power of our country’s immigrant history,” said Jeremy Robbins, executive director of the American Immigration Council.

Bendapudi immigrated to the United States to pursue a doctorate in marketing from the University of Kansas. Prior to that, she received her BA degree in English as well as an MBA from India’s Andhra University.