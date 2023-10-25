US President Joe Biden Awards National Medals to Two Indian American Scientists

Video Producer: Maaz Hasan
US President Joe Biden presented the prestigious National Medal of Technology and Innovation award to two Indian-American scientists at the White House on Tuesday, 24 October.
The two Indian-Americans -- Ashok Gadgil and Subra Suresh -- were awarded the National Medal of Technology and Innovation and the National Medal of Science, respectively.
The scientists, who were honoured at the event made discoveries enabling lifesaving medical treatments, helping fight the opioid epidemic, improving food security, advancing accessibility, and much more.
"Today, President Biden is awarding the National Medal of Science and the National Medal of Technology and Innovation to a number of Americans who have made exemplary achievements in science, technology, and innovation to strengthen our nation's well-being, " the White House said in a statement.
Who is Subra Suresh?
Born in India in 1956, Suresh attended high school in Kanchipuram, Tamil Nadu. He received a first-class degree in mechanical engineering from the Indian Institutes of Technology in 1977. He earned a master’s degree from Iowa State University in 1979 and obtained his doctrate in mechanical engineering from the Massachusetts Institute of Technology in 1981.
Suresh became a faculty member at Brown University in 1983 as the youngest member of the engineering faculty.
After 10 years at Brown, Suresh became the first Asian-born American to lead the National Science Foundation (NSF), serving as its 13th director after he was nominated by then-president Barack Obama.
The former head of the National Science Foundation, is a professor at large at Brown University’s School of Engineering. Suresh was awarded the medal for pioneering research across engineering, physical sciences and life sciences, and particularly for advancing the study of material science and its application to other disciplines.
“It’s very satisfying”, said Suresh, who said he takes special pride in the recognition because of what the medal signifies, according to a Brown University statement.
He returned to Brown’s School of Engineering in September 2023, and earlier this month, the school announced a biennial symposium in his honour focused on the frontiers of technology and society. “The more I got into engineering, the more I liked it. The more I got into science, the more I liked it. The more I went across fields, I liked it even more. The greatest thing about this is that it’s not a job to me. It’s something I really enjoy. I feel very passionate about this and the joy of finding something new,” he said.
Who Is Ashok Gadgil?
Ashok Gadgil, another Indian-American Scientist who received the National Medal for Technology and Innovation was among the 12 laureates who were awarded this medal.
Ashok Gadgil received a physics degree from the University of Mumbai and an M.Sc in Physics from the Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Kanpur. He earned a PhD in physics from the University of California, Berkeley. Gadgil has worked as a distinguished professor of civil and environmental enginnering at the University of California, Berkeley and was also the former director of the Environmental Energy Technologies Division at Lawrence Berkeley National Laboratory (LBNL).
According to Berkeley Engineering, Gadgil, distinguished professor emeritus of civil and environmental engineering, was recognized for “providing life-sustaining resources to communities around the world. His innovative, inexpensive technologies help meet profound needs, from drinking water to fuel-efficient cookstoves. His work is inspired by a belief in the dignity of all people and in our power to solve the great challenges of our time.” Gadgil is considered a ‘humanitarian inventor’ and a retired faculty scientist at Lawrence Berkeley National Laboratory.
According to Ashok Gadgil’s bio on the Berkeley website, his ‘research focuses on computational fluid dynamics of indoor air and pollutant flows, simulation of entry and transport of indoor radon, building energy efficiency and methods to treat drinking water to make it potable’.
About The Award
The National Medal of Science is the nation's highest scientific honour, established by the US Congress in 1959 and administered by the US National Science Foundation.
"It is bestowed by the President of the United States on individuals deserving of special recognition for their outstanding contributions in biology, computer sciences, education sciences, engineering, geosciences, mathematical and physical sciences, and social, behavioural, and economic sciences, in service to the Natio," the statement added.
"Those who earn these awards embody the promise of America by pushing the boundaries of what is possible," it added.
