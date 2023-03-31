First South Asian To Win the James Beard Lifetime Award: Who Is Madhur Jaffrey?

Hailed as the ‘First Lady of Global Indian Cuisine’, Jaffrey is an actor, a food and travel writer, and a television personality.

This Award makes her a nine-time James Beard Award winner and the Foundation has also recognised ‘From Curries to Kebabs’ (2004), ‘Madhur Jaffrey’s Step-by-Step Cooking’ (2002), ‘Madhur Jaffrey’s World Vegetarian’ (2000), and ‘Madhur Jaffrey’s A Taste of the Far East’ (1994), a collection of her cookbooks.

“It’s a wonderful pinnacle to my career and I’m overjoyed,” Jaffrey said in a press release.