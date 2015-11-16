Remembering Saeed Jaffrey, the Small Man With a Large Presence

Many things are ‘wonderful’ in Saeed Jaffrey’s life, and quite a few things are ‘wonderful-wonderful’ (particularly the great actors he’s worked with, like Gladys Cooper, Sybil Thorndike and Ingrid Bergman).

He is not shy of telling you about his achievements, or of quoting his glowing reviews. Still, after only a couple of hours, you can only feel fond of someone who’ll draw you a cartoon, sing you a song, and burst into tears at the memory of a friend.