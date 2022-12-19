64 Squares: Chess Turns Lucrative, Excites Young Players From Across India

Chess in India has become lucrative, thanks to an overwhelming inflow of willing sponsors. For instance, a 19-year-old Arjun Erigaisi bagged a Rs 12.4 crore sponsorship deal from a Singapore firm.

E Jyothi, mother of Erigaisi, said, “Since the age of eight, my son has been glued to chess. Now with this sponsorship, he can participate in several tournaments without any worry.”

India now has 77 grandmasters – the latest one being 16-year-old Aditya Mittal. Rameshbabu Praggnanandhaa (16), Nihal Sarin (18), Dommaraju Gukesh (15) and Erigaisi have been dubbed India's "best hopes," by five-time world champion Viswanathan Anand.

Veteran chess players and commentators told The Quint that the last two years have witnessed India’s chess profile improve and become commercially viable, so much so that it has led to a monumental rise in its popularity.