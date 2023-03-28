When Is a Global Economic Meltdown Expected? Five Financial Experts Lay It Down

Silicon Valley Bank (SVB's) failure, and the massive contagion it sparked, look like a classic banking run. It is a pattern commonly seen in the nineteenth century, and during the Great Depression, but rare from 1933 until 2007 when the threat re-emerged. The response from the US Treasury and the US Federal Reserve—which applied nineteenth-century British economist Walter Bagehot’s principle that, to stem panic, a lender of last resort is needed—also looks quite familiar.

But there are two novelties this time, both legacies of the last global financial crisis. First, in 2008, the worry about collapse was so intense that a crucial component of Bagehot’s logic that only solvent (but illiquid) banks should be the subject of lender-of-last-resort rescues was ignored.

Similarly, with SVB, bondholders, and stock owners will lose their assets, but all depositors (insured or not) are made whole. Otherwise, the threat of contagion would be too great: if any mid-size bank were left to fail, all depositors would move their deposits quickly to large banks, thereby, fueling market concentration.