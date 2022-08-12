Woman Mauled by Pit Bull in Gurgaon, FIR Registered Against Owners
The police said that the pit bull attack has caused serious injuries on victim's face and head.
A 35-year-old woman was mauled by a pit bull dog in Civil Lines area of Gurgaon on Thursday, 11 August, causing her serious injuries on her face and head, the police said. She is undergoing treatment at a hospital in Delhi.
The victim's relative filed a complaint with the police, following which a First Information Report (FIR) has been registered against the owner of the dog, they added.
A case has been registered under section 289 (negligent conduct with respect to animal) and section 338 (causing grievous hurt by act endangering life or personal safety of others) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC), the police said.
'Left the Dog's Harness Loose': Complainant
The victim – Munni Rehman – works as a domestic help at a few houses in the locality. The incident occurred at around 7.30 am, when she was walking near the public works department office, and the owner – Vinit Chikara got his pit bull on to the street for a walk.
Chikara then left the dog's harness loose, and it mauled Munni and bit her all over her body, the complainant said.
“Preliminary probe has found that the dog attacked her from behind, following which she fell on the road and the dog got on top of her and bit into her neck. A milkman, who was passing through, stopped his motorcycle and used the cap of milk cans to scare the dog away. The dog let her go after intervention from passersby, but as she was being rescued, the dog again pounced on her and bit her on the head and face," a police officer told The Indian Express.
"We are investigating the matter and action will be taken according to law," Assistant Commissioner of Police (crime) Preet Pal Singh Sangwan said.
SHO Civil Lines Pankaj Kumar said that "victim’s condition is stable now." He further added that an FIR has been registered against the owner of the dog, but no arrests have been made so far.
"We are consulting with the municipal corporation authorities regarding the custody of the dog and if it is required to be moved to a shelter," he added.
(With inputs from PTI and The Indian Express.)
