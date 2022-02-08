Which is the Real Home? UP Migrants in Punjab Speak on Being From Two States

"I came here when I was a young man. It has now been over 30 years. This is home now," says Dev Narayan, a resident of Nawa Kot in Punjab's Amritsar district.

Narayan is one among lakhs of migrants from Uttar Pradesh who have come to Punjab for work. Some of them, like him, have now made Punjab their home, while many plan to return or move somewhere else after saving enough.

With both Punjab and Uttar Pradesh both going to polls at the same time, we spoke to a number of migrant workers from UP who are presently staying in Punjab.

The idea wasn't to find out who they are voting for or who they believe is winning, rather to ask what they felt about the state they are living in, in comparison to where they came from.