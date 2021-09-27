4 Events Ended Badal-Captain Era in Punjab. Will the State's Status Quo Change?

Then there's a new crop of leaders who are moving against the established pattern of Punjab politics, though to a limited extent.

Navjot Sidhu: Though from a political family and as mainstream a politician as can be, Navjot Sidhu is deviating from the 'system' in one major way. Sidhu using his leverage with Pakistan PM Imran Khan to push the Kartarpur Sahib corridor may have won him support in Punjab, but it placed him on the wrong side of the security establishment.

Captain Amarinder Singh's statement that he'll make "any sacrifice to prevent Sidhu from becoming CM" bears testimony to the fact that Sidhu has riled the powers that be.

CM Charanjit Channi: He is not just Punjab's first Dalit CM, his humble background is in sharp contrast to Captain, Badals and even Sidhu. Whether elites accept Charanjit Channi or not remains to be seen. He has begun on an interesting note, emphasising his humble origins, having a lot of public interactions and presenting himself as a common man.

Bhagwant Mann: Though a Jatt Sikh, AAP leader Bhagwant Mann is very different from the Badals and Captain. Before Channi came into the picture, Mann has been seen as the common man among the top Punjab leaders. His oratory has also made him popular among rural voters in Malwa, especially smaller farmers.

Sukhbir Badal: Unlike the above three leaders Sukhbir Badal is seen as symbolic of the 'establishment' in Punjab, rather than someone who can change the existing order. However, the breakup of the alliance with the BJP has forced Sukhbir Badal to think differently. SAD has now gone back to its earlier ally from over two decades ago - the BSP. Then he is also inducting a number of leaders from BJP and Congres to try and expand the SAD's base, especially among Hindu voters. By taking on the centre, he is also trying to play the Panthic and Punjabi pride narrative.