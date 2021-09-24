Beef With Navjot Sidhu or 'Cooking Lamb'? What Next for Captain Amarinder Singh

The Aam Aadmi Party clearly doesn't want Captain as bringing him on board would destroy their claim of being a party that can bring 'change' in Punjab. Though Captain has cordial relations with the Akalis, it is unlikely that they would take him on board given that their main plank in the elections is the alleged failures of his government.

Then there are outside entities like the Trinamool Congress (TMC), which is trying to expand itself in several states, including poll-bound Goa. However, TMC's adviser Prashant Kishor resigned as adviser to Captain Amarinder Singh and his inputs to the Congress high command contributed to the latter's removal. So a TMC-PK-Captain tie-up may also be a non-starter.

As of now, Captain is getting open support from only the BJP. The Punjab BJP, Tarun Chugh in particular, has been supporting and amplifying Captain's comments against Sidhu.

On the ground, the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) too has a positive view of Captain. During visits to Punjab, we came across several RSS functionaries who disliked the Gandhis but had a positive view of Captain.

Pro-BJP news channels are also giving a great deal of prominence to Captain in the past one week, especially his attacks on Sidhu.

Clearly, the BJP does want Captain on its side, either formally or informally.

However, due to the farm laws, BJP has become a pariah in Punjab. While it retains some support among urban Hindu voters, this is not sufficient.

This is not a vote bank that would want to prop up a party on its own. It would only back a party that has a chance of getting votes of other sections as well. To address this, the BJP tried reaching out to Dalit voters and even promised a Dalit CM. But that didn't get much traction. And now with Congress appointing a Dalit as CM, BJP's promise has lost its importance.

Joining BJP, therefore, may not be a desirable option for Captain, at least not until the negativity regarding the BJP in Punjab dissipates.

If at all the Congress wants to join hands with the BJP, a more feasible option would be to form his own regional party and split Congress votes, especially if Sidhu is the party's face. A direct relationship with BJP can happen later.

However, the 'nationalist Captain vs Pro-Pak Sidhu' narrative that Captain is pushing won't cut much ice in Punjab, except among a small chunk of Hindu voters.

To regain any credibility, he would have to negotiate with the Centre on farm laws and get them to arrive at some kind of compromise.

The big picture here is that irrespective of whether Captain remains in Congress, joins another party or forms his own, he would need to emerge as the champion of a major issue affecting Punjab if he has to revive his career.

The other option, of course, is to take Captain Chanan Singh's advice, take it easy, write a book maybe and pursue other aspects of life.