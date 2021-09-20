Navjot Sidhu is Punjab Politics' Giant-Killer But With a Growing List of Enemies

Even after the appointment of Charanjit Singh Channi as the chief minister of Punjab, the tussle in the state Congress doesn't seem to be over.

Former Punjab Congress president Sunil Kumar Jakhar put out a tweet criticising the party's Punjab in-charge Harish Rawat.

"On the swearing-in day of Sh @Charnjit_channi as Chief Minister, Mr Rawat’s statement that “elections will be fought under Sidhu”, is baffling. It’s likely to undermine CM’s authority but also negate the very ‘raison d’être’ of his selection for this position," Jakhar tweeted.

However, in reality Rawat's comment was a bit more vague. Rawat said, "It (Congress face for upcoming state assembly polls) will be decided by the Congress president, but given the circumstances, elections will be fought with the Chief Minister's cabinet under Punjab Pradesh Congress Committee, whose chief is Navjot Singh Sidhu, who is very popular."